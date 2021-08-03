ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €12.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.48 ($13.50).

ETR:ENI opened at €9.97 ($11.73) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion and a PE ratio of -7.38. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.81 ($12.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

