Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NUS opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,449. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

