Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $14.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $577.13 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $660.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.00.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.