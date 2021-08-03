207747 (OTC.TO) (OTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion.

