Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $452,118.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,313.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 212,256 shares worth $9,479,032. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

