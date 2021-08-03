Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.59 ($12.45). Electricité de France shares last traded at €10.27 ($12.08), with a volume of 3,334,334 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Electricité de France and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.37.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.