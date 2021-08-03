Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

IMAX stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $950.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.78.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

