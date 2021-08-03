Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Several other analysts have also commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

KDP stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

