Brokers Issue Forecasts for LendingClub Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NYSE:LC opened at $25.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 5,812 shares worth $90,021. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.