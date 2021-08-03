Short Interest in ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Increases By 20.0%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,575,100 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 2,146,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.2 days.

Shares of ITMPF opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.14.

ITMPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

