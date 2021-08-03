MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTNOY opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

