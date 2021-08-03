Hercules Capital, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HTGC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 29,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

