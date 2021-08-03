Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $665.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.