Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.91 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.59 million, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 176,123 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 937,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.