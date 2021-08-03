YETI (NYSE:YETI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get YETI alerts:

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.84.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $99.21.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,644,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in YETI by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in YETI by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 306,304 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YETI (YETI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.