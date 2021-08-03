Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.12.

Enbridge stock opened at C$49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$99.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.77. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.44%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

