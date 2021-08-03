Laurentian Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.25 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGI. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.94.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$10.14 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

