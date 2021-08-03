ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Set at C$13.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.69.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$9.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.76. The stock has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.53 and a 12 month high of C$10.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.1163518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

