Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $56.38 and last traded at $56.37, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

SAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

