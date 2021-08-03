Torrid Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CURV) Quiet Period To Expire on August 10th

Torrid’s (NYSE:CURV) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Torrid had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $231,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Torrid’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

