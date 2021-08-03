CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Financial Analysis

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CannaSys and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity 0.60% 5.95% 3.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CannaSys and HealthEquity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity $733.57 million 8.43 $8.83 million $1.22 60.80

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Volatility & Risk

CannaSys has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CannaSys and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 4 7 1 2.75

HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $85.82, indicating a potential upside of 15.70%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than CannaSys.

Summary

HealthEquity beats CannaSys on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CannaSys Company Profile

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

