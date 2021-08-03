DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $455.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $511.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,155 shares of company stock valued at $30,885,251 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

