ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Head to Head Comparison

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Zynex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 3.19 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Zynex $80.12 million 6.39 $9.07 million $0.26 56.54

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -15.95% -16.05% -9.44% Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18%

Summary

Zynex beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.