Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.8% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 96,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

