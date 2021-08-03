KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $390.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.88.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $345.91 on Friday. KLA has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

