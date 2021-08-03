Oddo Bhf Downgrades Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) to Underperform

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

