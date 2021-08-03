L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report sales of $3.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. L Brands posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $14.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $19.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LB. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

NYSE LB opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.