AtriCure (ATRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.16.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,402. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.