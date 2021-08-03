Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

MPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.11.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $454.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $457.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,541,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

