Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

