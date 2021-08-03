Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2021 earnings at $9.07 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCD. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock opened at $240.10 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $193.59 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.08. The stock has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

