Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Boosted by Analyst

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.60%.

OBNK has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after buying an additional 97,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 236,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

