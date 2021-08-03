HCI Group (HCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HCI opened at $102.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $102.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCI. Truist lifted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

