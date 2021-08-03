Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.65.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.