Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$63.00 price objective on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.89.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$60.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.54 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 169.84%.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Insiders sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319 in the last 90 days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

