Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YGR. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yangarra Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.59.

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$116.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.42.

In other news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$43,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,796.29.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

