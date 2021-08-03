Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

NYSE ROG opened at $192.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.86. Rogers has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $207.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

