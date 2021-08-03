Impinj, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Impinj in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Impinj’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

PI stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. Impinj has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

