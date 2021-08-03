Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 130,127 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $90,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

