Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 1,281,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,463,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

