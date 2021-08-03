Short Interest in Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Expands By 27.2%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,598,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 2,042,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XEBEF opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.