Barclays Raises Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target to GBX 910

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 865.50 ($11.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 797.61. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 416.60 ($5.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 886.50 ($11.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In related news, insider John Langston purchased 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 17,907 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

