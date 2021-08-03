Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €44.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €37.59 ($44.22) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €37.96 ($44.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

