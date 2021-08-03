Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE NINE opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.55. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

