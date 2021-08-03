Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

GORO opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 684.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 263,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

