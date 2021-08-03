Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.0559 per share. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

