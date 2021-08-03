Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 139.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $272,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,733. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.