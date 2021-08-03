Analyzing William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.10 $511.11 million $0.87 13.57 William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 1.93 $3.78 million N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New York Community Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 6 4 0 2.40 William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.61, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than William Penn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 34.32% 8.86% 0.99% William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and commercial and industrial loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; one-to-four family loans; and consumer loans. The company also offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products, and mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile, and phone banking services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations through a network of 237 community bank branches and 340 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Westbury, New York.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

