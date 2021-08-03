Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 108,209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.