Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

AXNX stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axonics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

